Home / Finance / News / Pension assets may reach ₹45 trn in 5 years: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

Pension assets are projected to triple to ₹45 trillion in five years as PFRDA reforms open up customised products and aim to cover half of India's workforce by 2030

PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or other in five years. | File Image
Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Pension assets under management are expected to reach ₹45 trillion in five years, according to the sector regulator, with the reforms it rolled out this week to bring more players to the field.  The size of the market now is ₹15 trillion. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann, in a chat with Business Standard, said this would mean about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or the other. The PFRDA this week launched a range of amendments to the system in the country. These amendments are to the PFRDA (Exits and
Topics : Pensions private sector retirement
Business Standard
