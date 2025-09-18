Pension assets may reach ₹45 trn in 5 years: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

Pension assets under management are expected to reach ₹45 trillion in five years, according to the sector regulator, with the reforms it rolled out this week to bring more players to the field. The size of the market now is ₹15 trillion. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann, in a chat with Business Standard, said this would mean about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or the other. The PFRDA this week launched a range of amendments to the system in the country. These amendments are to the PFRDA (Exits and