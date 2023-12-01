Pensioners generate 11.5 million digital life certificates: Centre

As many as 1.15 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners across the country during the recently concluded special campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh complimented the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare for the successful conclusion of the nationwide digital life certificates (DLCs) campaign 2.0 from November 1 to 30, it said.

He said that the campaign was conducted to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the digital empowerment of Pensioners, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said the government was deeply committed to improving pensioners' welfare and the campaign was an important step for the ease of living of pensioners.

During the nationwide campaign, which was held in 100 cities at 597 locations, 1.15 crore DLCs were generated, including 38.47 lakh for central government pensioners, 16.15 lakh for state government pensioners and 50.91 lakh for EPFO pensioners, it said.

"DLC submission is an ongoing activity as more than 35 lakh defence pensioners can submit life certificates in the month of their retirement. By March 2024, it is expected that total DLC submission would cross the 50 lakh mark," it said.

An analysis of the age-wise generation of DLCs reveals that more than 24,000 pensioners above the age of 90 years used digital mode, the statement said.

The leading states for DLC generation are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, having generated 5.07 lakh, 4.55 lakh and 2.65 lakh DLCs, it said.

The leading banks for digital life certificate generation are the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank, with 7.68 and 2.38 DLCs respectively.