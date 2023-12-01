Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.61%)
20255.75 + 122.60
Nifty Midcap (1.00%)
43335.85 + 426.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
6579.75 + 40.25
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44815.70 + 333.95
Heatmap

Pensioners generate 11.5 million digital life certificates: Centre

Singh said the government was deeply committed to improving pensioners' welfare and the campaign was an important step for the ease of living of pensioners

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 1.15 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners across the country during the recently concluded special campaign, an official statement issued on Friday said.
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh complimented the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare for the successful conclusion of the nationwide digital life certificates (DLCs) campaign 2.0 from November 1 to 30, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that the campaign was conducted to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the digital empowerment of Pensioners, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Singh said the government was deeply committed to improving pensioners' welfare and the campaign was an important step for the ease of living of pensioners.
During the nationwide campaign, which was held in 100 cities at 597 locations, 1.15 crore DLCs were generated, including 38.47 lakh for central government pensioners, 16.15 lakh for state government pensioners and 50.91 lakh for EPFO pensioners, it said.
"DLC submission is an ongoing activity as more than 35 lakh defence pensioners can submit life certificates in the month of their retirement. By March 2024, it is expected that total DLC submission would cross the 50 lakh mark," it said.
An analysis of the age-wise generation of DLCs reveals that more than 24,000 pensioners above the age of 90 years used digital mode, the statement said.
The leading states for DLC generation are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, having generated 5.07 lakh, 4.55 lakh and 2.65 lakh DLCs, it said.
The leading banks for digital life certificate generation are the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank, with 7.68 and 2.38 DLCs respectively.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan, deposit growth in Q1

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

UPI transactions mark new peak of Rs 17.4 trn in Nov, dip in volume

97.26% Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI; circulation down to Rs 9,760 cr

Foreign flows into Indian bonds hit 6-year high ahead of index inclusion

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

BFSI forms larger pie of corporate profits in India than US, Europe

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pensions Digital campaigns Jitendra Singh

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon