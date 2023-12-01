Sensex (0.64%)
Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks in India will remain closed for 18 days next month

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 18 days in December, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday list. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals like Christmas, banks will be shut across the nation.

According to the norms of RBI, bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in December 2023 below.
Bank Holidays in December 2023: Complete list

Friday, December 1, 2023: State Inauguration Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland).

Sunday, December 3, 2023: Weekend (all states).

Monday, December 4, 2023: St. Francis Xavier Festival (Goa).

Saturday, December 9, 2023: Second Saturday of the month (all states).

Sunday, December 10, 2023: Weekend (all states).

Tuesday, December 12, 2023: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya).

Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim).

Thursday, December 14, 2023: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim).

Sunday, December 17, 2023: Weekend (all states).

Monday, December 18, 2023: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya).

Tuesday, December 19, 2023: Goa Liberation Day (Goa).

Saturday, December 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday of the month (all states).

Sunday, December 24, 2023: Weekend (all states).

Monday, December 25, 2023: Christmas (all states).

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya).

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: Christmas (Nagaland).

Saturday, December 30, 2023: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya).

Sunday, December 31, 2023: Weekend (all states).

Bank customers must also note that although the banks will be physically closed for 18 days in December, online services like internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will remain available.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

