Six states evince interest to join UPS, says PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) adoption rate has risen to over 4.35 per cent, with more than 1,00,000 people out of 2.3 million eligible individuals opting for it, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) Chairman S Ramann said in an exclusive interview with Business Standard on Monday. He also said that six states had approached the PFRDA for help in adoption of the scheme.

“More than 1,00,000 people have opted so far out of 2.3 million eligible for the UPS. Many are from the paramilitary and railways, where employees often don’t have the