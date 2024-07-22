PhonePe continues to be largest on UPI, Paytm's market share slips in June

Nearly one out of two transactions on the NPCI-run Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are processed on fintech major PhonePe’s platform, with the payments company cornering around 48.34 per cent market share as of June 2024.

The Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn processed 6.71 billion UPI transactions in June, amounting to a cumulative value of Rs 10.09 trillion, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.

Google Pay continued to be the second largest player on the UPI ecosystem, holding a 36.74 per cent share.

Paytm, the third largest player in the digital payments ecosystem, has continued to see a decline in UPI transaction volumes, with its market share down to 7.93 per cent in June from 12.79 per cent in January.