RBI DG warns against reliance on 3rd-party agencies in financial evolution

He stated that regulated entities must assess the reliability, security, and regulatory compliance of third parties to ensure they meet required standards

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Third-party dependencies and digital outsourcing have become integral to the operations of financial service entities, said M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India on Monday.

Rao mentioned that with the rapid evolution of technology, regulated entities increasingly rely on third-party agencies and outsource digital operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. However, despite the benefits, these dependencies also pose several risks and challenges.
“Third-party dependencies and digital outsourcing have become integral to the operations of financial service entities. With the rapid evolution of technology, regulated entities are increasingly relying on third-party agencies and outsourcing digital operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer experience,” he said while speaking at CareEdge Conversations BFSI - Navigating Growth and Risk. “However, although third-party dependencies provide several benefits, they also pose certain risks and challenges,” he added.

The deputy governor noted that the primary concern associated with third-party dependency is the selection of outsourcing agencies or, in the case of digital lending operations, lending service providers. He stated that regulated entities must assess the reliability, security, and regulatory compliance of third parties to ensure they meet required standards.

“One of the primary concerns is the selection of the outsourcing agency involved or, in the case of digital lending operations, the lending service providers. Regulated entities need to assess the reliability, security, and regulatory compliance of third parties to ensure they meet the required standards. For example, lending guidelines mandate that regulated entities should ensure that the lending service providers engaged by them have suitable grievance redressal mechanisms on their websites or apps,” he said.

He further added, “A recent study undertaken by the US found that not all of these lending service providers or apps have the kind of mechanism we thought they would. Inadequate management of third-party relationships can expose regulated entities to customer dissatisfaction and reputational damage, and can also invite regulatory and supervisory actions. Cybersecurity is another area where regulated entities need to assess the preparedness of third-party service providers to protect their digital assets and customer information.”

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

