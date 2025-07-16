Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / QIP fundraising revives in June after a tepid first five months of 2025

QIP fundraising revives in June after a tepid first five months of 2025

₹14,000 crore raised as firms tap improved valuations, liquidity

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.

QIP is a fundraising mechanism where a company issues new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the prevailing market rate. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fundraising through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) saw a revival in June after a tepid first five months of 2025, and is set for a robust second half, as a market rebound has brought back favourable valuations and liquidity support for big-ticket issuances by corporates. 
In the first five months of 2025, 13 firms raised ₹15,408 crore through QIPs, compared to 30 firms that raised ₹29,518 crore in the same period in 2024. But in June 2025 alone, seven companies raised ₹14,085 crore. In June 2024, seven companies had cumulatively raised ₹3,009 crore through QIPs. So far in 2025, 22 firms have raised ₹30,535 crore. 
 
The biggest QIP so far this year was by Biocon, worth ₹4,500 crore, followed by CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which raised 3,000 crore, and Hitachi Energy India (₹2,521 crore). Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency raised ₹2,006 crore. Uco Bank and Capri Global Capital, which raised ₹2,000 crore each, were the other large issuances. 
“QIPs are gaining traction as corporates look to pursue capital expenditure (capex) for growth, especially in financials, industrials, and infrastructure. We believe that QIPs will continue to be the most efficient way to raise fresh capital for listed companies. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s pricing formula, along with the relative flexibility it offers — especially the ability to issue various types of instruments — makes the QIP route one of the most attractive ways of raising fresh capital,” said Ranvir Davda, co-head of investment banking at HSBC India.  ALSO READ: SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26
 
Davda added that these capital raises are being undertaken for capex, mergers and acquisitions, and to strengthen balance sheets as the Indian macroeconomic environment improves.

Also Read

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

trading, markets

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

PremiumSiddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon Limited

Decision on merger with Biocon Biologics soon, says Siddharth Mittal

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Kaynes Technology gains 4% after launching QIP to raise ₹1,600 cr; Details

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon launches Rs 4,500-crore QIP; to issue 11.6% of equity base

 
Bankers attributed the slowdown in QIP issuances in January and February to the broader selloff in the equity market, and in April and May to the updating of the January–March quarter numbers. “Paperwork takes time, so does gauging demand. Investors will wait and see the March numbers before committing to any price for the QIP, which would have come out by April and May,” said Pranjal Srivastava, partner–investment banking at Centrum Capital.
 
QIP is a fundraising mechanism where a company issues new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the prevailing market rate. It is the preferred mode for raising follow-up capital as it is time-efficient and inexpensive.
 
The QIP pipeline for the remainder of the year looks robust. So far in 2025, around 151 firms have received board approvals to come out with QIPs. Companies from more than a dozen sectors are looking to raise funds, though banks and financial services firms dominate the list. State Bank of India launched its ₹25,000 crore QIP on Wednesday — the largest issuance ever.
 
“Companies want to keep the approvals ready to ensure that no time is wasted when there is demand,” said Srivastava.  ALSO READ: JSW Infra likely to consider QIP, FPO to dilute promoters' stake
 
 

More From This Section

bank loan, banks

Bank NIMs may shrink by 30 bps in FY26 on loan repricing: Fitch Ratings

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Cash makes a comeback in Bengaluru as vendors ditch UPI amid GST fears

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Embassy Reit plans to tap debt market with ₹2,000 crore bond sale

RBI

RBI's liquidity steps to aid 100 bps rate cut transmission in 2025: Fitch

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan profit beats analysts expectation; raises interest income forecast

Topics : QIP Fundraising fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon