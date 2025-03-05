Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI announces liquidity infusion steps ahead of tax outflows, close of FY25

RBI announces liquidity infusion steps ahead of tax outflows, close of FY25

The central bank announced open market operations (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anticipating tight liquidity conditions by the financial year-end amid tax outflows and banks rushing to meet targets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced fresh measures that would infuse close to Rs 1.9 trillion of liquidity into the banking system.
 
The central bank announced open market operations (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. Additionally, a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction for $10 billion with a tenor of 36 months is scheduled for March 24.
 
These steps, according to bankers, are expected
Topics : RBI Rupee-dollar swap Liquidity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon