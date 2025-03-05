RBI announces liquidity infusion steps ahead of tax outflows, close of FY25

Anticipating tight liquidity conditions by the financial year-end amid tax outflows and banks rushing to meet targets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced fresh measures that would infuse close to Rs 1.9 trillion of liquidity into the banking system.

The central bank announced open market operations (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. Additionally, a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction for $10 billion with a tenor of 36 months is scheduled for March 24.

These steps, according to bankers, are expected