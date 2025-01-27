Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI announces slew of measures to inject liquidity to banking system

RBI announces slew of measures to inject liquidity to banking system

The central bank will conduct Open Market Operation purchase auctions of government securities worth Rs 600 bn ($6.96 bn) in three tranches and hold a 56-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 500 bn

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank on Monday announced a host of measures to inject liquidity in the banking system, including bond purchases and dollar/rupee swaps. 
The Reserve Bank of India will buy government bonds worth Rs 60,000 crore ($6.96 billion) in three tranches and conduct a 56-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 50,000 crore on Feb. 7, it said in a release. 
It will also conduct a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of six months on Jan. 31, the RBI said. 
India's banking system liquidity deficit widened a one-year peak in the previous fortnight. 
The daily average banking system liquidity deficit jumped to Rs 2.39 trillion in the fortnight which ended on Jan. 24, as per latest RBI data. 
 
The RBI "will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions," it said. 
The announcement is expected to have a "moderating influence" on bond yields, Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 22 paise to 86.44 against US dollar in early trade

PremiumBhartruhari Mahtab, Standing Committee on Finance, Chairman

Parl panel reviews CCI's role amid Big Tech challenge to startups

PremiumPension

Superannuation rule in UPS likely to discourage early retirement: Experts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rate cut alone not sufficient, economists tell RBI

Pension

Centre notifies Unified Pension Scheme for govt employees under NPS

Topics : RBI Bond auction India bond market Liquidity injection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon