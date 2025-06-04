Shortage of Rs 100, Rs 200 notes may delay RBI's ATM target: Banks

Steady supply of ₹100 and ₹200 denomination banknotes has emerged as a key challenge in meeting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) mandate that 75 per cent of automated teller machines (ATMs) should dispense either denomination by September 30, 2025, according to banks and cash management companies.

As part of an endeavour to enhance public access to frequently used denominations, the RBI asked all banks and white label ATM operators (WLAOs) to ensure that 75 per cent of their ATMs dispense ₹100 or ₹200 notes on a regular basis from at least one cassette by September 30, 2025, and 90