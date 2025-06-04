Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Shortage of Rs 100, Rs 200 notes may delay RBI's ATM target: Banks

Shortage of Rs 100, Rs 200 notes may delay RBI's ATM target: Banks

Cash logistics firms and banks cite note supply and operational costs as key concerns in meeting RBI's target for ATMs dispensing Rs 100 or Rs 200 notes by September 2025

The shortage of lower denomination notes is more pronounced in smaller cities (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Steady supply of ₹100 and ₹200 denomination banknotes has emerged as a key challenge in meeting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) mandate that 75 per cent of automated teller machines (ATMs) should dispense either denomination by September 30, 2025, according to banks and cash management companies.
 
As part of an endeavour to enhance public access to frequently used denominations, the RBI asked all banks and white label ATM operators (WLAOs) to ensure that 75 per cent of their ATMs dispense ₹100 or ₹200 notes on a regular basis from at least one cassette by September 30, 2025, and 90
