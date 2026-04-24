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RBI cancels licence of Paytm Payments Bank, cites compliance issues

RBI said the bank would be prohibited from conducting the business of banking and that it would move an application before the High Court for its winding up

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, stating that the entity had failed to comply with the conditions stipulated under its payments bank licence. 
 
RBI said the bank would be prohibited from conducting the business of banking and that it would move an application before the High Court for its winding up. 
 
The RBI added that Paytm Payments Bank has sufficient liquidity to repay its entire deposit liabilities upon closure and noted that “no useful purpose or public interest would be served” by allowing the bank to continue operations. 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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