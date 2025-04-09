Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

Loans linked to policy repo rate to fall

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday
Premium

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Subrata PandaAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday stated that the central bank aims for the 50 basis points (bps) cut in the policy repo rate to be transmitted as quickly as possible, bankers said that deposit tightness in the system—resulting in intense competition among banks to attract deposits—will likely prevent them from reducing deposit rates immediately.
 
As a result, lending rates, especially the ones linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), are unlikely to come down immediately. However, external benchmark-linked loan rates will see immediate transmission.
 
“One would like the transmission to happen
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Rate cut RBI rate cut Central banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon