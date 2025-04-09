RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

While Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday stated that the central bank aims for the 50 basis points (bps) cut in the policy repo rate to be transmitted as quickly as possible, bankers said that deposit tightness in the system—resulting in intense competition among banks to attract deposits—will likely prevent them from reducing deposit rates immediately.

As a result, lending rates, especially the ones linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), are unlikely to come down immediately. However, external benchmark-linked loan rates will see immediate transmission.

“One would like the transmission to happen