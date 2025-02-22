RBI likely to hold fresh talks on project financing in three months

After deferring implementation of the proposed project financing norms at least till March 31, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may restart stakeholder consultation and seek fresh suggestions in the next three months, according to multiple sources.

“Given the changes in the global situation, the RBI believes it is necessary to revisit some of the suggestions received

previously and consider new insights. Regulatory discussions may occur within the next three months,” said a source.

Last year in May, the RBI released a draft direction, outlining the prudential framework for project loan financing. The objective was to strengthen the existing regulatory