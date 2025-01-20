RBI may turn to longer buy-sell swaps amid rising $ short positions

With dollar short positions rising in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could introduce longer-tenure buy-sell dollar-rupee swaps to address the current liquidity situation, according to market participants. Currently, the RBI is conducting short-term swaps scheduled to mature in May, June, and November of this year.

The RBI’s net short position in the forward market climbed to $58.9 billion by the end of November, up from $49.18 billion in October, showed the latest data.

“In a smart move, the RBI has started to sell in the spot and NDF (markets) and then doing short-term buy-sell