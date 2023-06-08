RBI Policy LIVE Updates: MPC decision today; RBI may keep rates unchanged

Also Read RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das MPC's 11.7% nominal GDP growth projection way higher than Budget estimate RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3% MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY to Rs 4.46 trn in quarter ending March Nearly 80% Indians depositing Rs 2,000 notes instead of exchanging: Report Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore Nascent recovery in IT funds: Invest systematically, hold for long term

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announce the monetary policy decision on Thursday. RBI began its three-day meeting on Tuesday. This was the second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 which began on June 6. Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member MPC will meet for three days.The monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday amid expectations that the central bank will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of easing retail inflation and the need to push economic growth.Between May 2022 and February this year, the repo rate has been hiked by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent. In April, the MPC decided to hit the pause button on rate hikes. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that it was a pause and not a pivot while retaining the possibility of further tightening.