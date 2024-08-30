RBI nudges fintechs to consider granting same-day loans to street hawkers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated to fintechs that they should weigh a “same-day” loan offering targeted at vendors and hawkers.

Such a loan is given out and repaid within 24 hours and seeks to bolster financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid. Sources said that the need for such a scheme had figured in talks with the central bank’s FinTech Department.

As on date, there is no tested model for same-day loans in the country. The pain points being the lack of credit histories among vendors and hawkers. While many of them in