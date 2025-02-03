Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's forex forward book climbed to near 4-year high on rupee angst

RBI's forex forward book climbed to near 4-year high on rupee angst

RBI buys or sells dollars in the FX forward market when it does not want its spot intervention to affect domestic liquidity and/or to maintain headline forex reserves

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's sluggish growth, which has pushed foreign investors to take out money from domestic equities, has worsened the rupee's plight (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank's defence of the rupee, necessitated by worries over US trade polices and sluggish domestic growth, pushed the size of its forex forward book to the highest in nearly four years in December. 
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) aggregate negative position in FX forwards and futures hit $68 billion in December, per data released on Friday. 
A negative forward book indicates the RBI has sold dollars in the forward market. 
The last time its forward book was this big, whether positive or negative, was in March 2021, according to Reuters' calculations.
The central bank has the biggest negative forward book, in absolute terms, in Asia, per BofA Securities. 
 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI curating the liquidity landscape for a potential rate cut this year

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Bond market overlooks Budget, eyes rate cuts to offset higher borrowings

Paris Olympics 2024 3000m steeplechase final

Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2025 aims to clear multiple hurdles

VC investments hit $16.7 billion this yr powered by tech sector

India Inc investments set to rebound as Economic Survey signals recovery

PremiumBetter protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Union Budget FY26: Key banking amendments in the spotlight, yet again

The RBI buys or sells dollars in the FX forward market when it does not want its spot intervention to affect domestic liquidity and/or to maintain headline forex reserves. 
India's headline forex reserves are down $75 billion at nearly $560 billion, adjusted for the forward book. The country's reserves hit a record $629.5 billion in September. 
The RBI's forward book for the October-December quarter rose by nearly $54 billion amid a persistent decline in the rupee. 
The currency, which has been under stress for the last few months, dropped to yet another record low on Monday. It slid 0.7 per cent to 87.28 to the US dollar, in the wake of the dollar's rally after US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. 
The spectre of US tariffs has been wearing down the rupee and other Asian currencies since Trump won the election last November. 
India's sluggish growth, which has pushed foreign investors to take out money from domestic equities, has worsened the rupee's plight. 
The RBI's forward book likely expanded further in January, according to analysts and traders. The central bank regularly sold dollars in the spot market last month, a portion of which it shifted to the forward market via buy/sell dollar-rupee swaps to limit the impact on domestic liquidity. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal

Income Tax dept not an adversarial entity, but participative: CBDT chief

Ravi Agrawal, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Give suggestions on new income tax bill: CBDT chief asks industry

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee crosses 87 per dollar mark amid tariff hikes and safe haven demand

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee plunges 67 paise to hit record low of 87.29 against US dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee strained by Trump tariffs; bonds await RBI's policy decision

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Forex Indian Forex reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon