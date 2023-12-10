Sensex (0.44%)
Unified framework for connected lending to limit influence of biz houses

According to industry experts, the term 'Regulated Entities' includes not only banks but is also expected to include other lending agencies like NBFCs and Co-operative banks

banks
Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
The decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce a unified regulatory framework on connected lending for all the regulated entities (RE) is expected to reduce the influence of business conglomerates in the Indian lending space, said bankers and experts.

“Connected lending pertains to lending to related parties within the same business group. While the RBI might appear more agreeable to allowing business conglomerates to own banking licenses, it deems it crucial to bolster regulations that would prevent conglomerate-owned banks from gaming the system,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research and lead analyst, YES Securities.

The RBI, during its monetary policy announcement on Friday, stated that the framework aims to reduce the influence of individuals who can control or influence

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian business finance sector Banking system cooperative banks NBFCs

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

