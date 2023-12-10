Unified framework for connected lending to limit influence of biz houses

The decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce a unified regulatory framework on connected lending for all the regulated entities (RE) is expected to reduce the influence of business conglomerates in the Indian lending space, said bankers and experts.

“Connected lending pertains to lending to related parties within the same business group. While the RBI might appear more agreeable to allowing business conglomerates to own banking licenses, it deems it crucial to bolster regulations that would prevent conglomerate-owned banks from gaming the system,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research and lead analyst, YES Securities.

The RBI, during its monetary policy announcement on Friday, stated that the framework aims to reduce the influence of individuals who can control or influence