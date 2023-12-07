Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

RBI to regulate entities facilitating cross-border payment transactions

RBI has decided to regulate entities facilitating payment and settlement for online cross transactions as Payment Aggregators Cross Border (PA-CB) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Such entities will be treated as Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), the RBI said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Thursday brought all entities facilitating cross-border payment transactions for the import and export of goods and services under its direct regulation.
RBI has decided to regulate entities facilitating payment and settlement for online cross border export / import transactions as Payment Aggregators Cross Border (PA-CB) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, the central bank said in a circular.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Keeping in view the developments that have taken place in the area of cross-border payments, it has been decided to bring all entities facilitating cross-border payment transactions for import and export of goods and services under direct regulation of the RBI," it said.
Such entities will be treated as Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), the RBI said.
According to the circular, non-banks providing PA-CB services should have a minimum networth of Rs 15 crore at the time of submitting application to the RBI for authorisation and a minimum networth of Rs 25 crore by March 31, 2026.
New non-bank PA-CBs (entities which have not commenced operations yet) should have a minimum networth of Rs 15 crore at the time of submitting application to the RBI for authorisation and should attain a minimum networth of Rs 25 crore by end of the third financial year of grant of authorisation.
"All existing non-bank PA-CBs which are not able to comply with the networth requirement or do not apply for authorisation within the stipulated time frame, shall wind-up PA-CB activity by July 31, 2024," the circular said.
In respect of import and export transactions processed by PA-CBs, the RBI said the maximum value per unit of goods or services sold should be Rs 25,00,000.

Also Read

India has potential to do 100 billion UPI transactions a month: NPCI CEO

P2M transactions to make 75% of all UPI transactions by 2025: Report

RBI in discussions with US, Hong Kong, Swift on digital bank payments

Centre closely monitors Mizoram as Myanmar violence triggers refugee influx

Inkle launches new platform for cross-border payments for startups

RBI revokes the banking licence of UP-based Urban Co-operative Bank

Indian banks ask fintech partners to limit tiny personal loans: Report

Levying border adjustment tax to meet green commitments morally wrong: FM

Indian cos' rupee bond issuance at record in 2023 on jumbo debt sales

Small ticket personal loans remain a concern for industry: Incred Finance

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon