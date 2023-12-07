Sensex (-0.21%)
69510.65 -143.08
Nifty (-0.12%)
20912.00 -25.70
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
44428.05 + 195.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
6766.25 + 22.65
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
46809.40 -25.15
Heatmap

Indian cos' rupee bond issuance at record in 2023 on jumbo debt sales

Indian companies raised around 914 billion rupees ($10.97 billion) through the private placement of bonds in November

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian firms have raised a record amount from rupee bond markets this year, with large-sized issues in recent months driving such borrowings.

Indian companies raised around 914 billion rupees ($10.97 billion) through the private placement of bonds in November, pushing the overall issuance to 8.83 trillion rupees for 2023, the highest for any calendar year, according to data from information provider Prime Database.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Large borrowers are trying to lock in rates at current levels, said bankers.
 
"Since corporate bond yields had not risen sharply in the rate hike cycle, going ahead, they may not go down drastically," said Shameek Ray, head of debt capital markets at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
 
"It makes sense for large issuers to lock in funding at these rates for longer term, even if this is not the bottom of the cycle, as the bottom would not be drastically lower." Reliance Industries, REC and State Bank of India raised more than 400 billion rupees, cumulatively, in November.
 
December started with Bank of Baroda raising 50 billion rupees and Bharti Telecom raising 80 billion rupees, via its largest-ever bond issue.
 
In addition, Canara Bank and REC will raise 35 billion rupees and 60 billion rupees, respectively, while SBI is set to launch a perpetual bond issue worth 50-100 billion rupees.
 
State-run NaBFID will come up with a 100-billion-rupee bond issue.
 
Lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank may also come up with large infrastructure bond sales, traders said.
 
Apart from the interest rate environment, banks may have hit limits prescribed for lending to individual borrowers, prompting these firms to tap the bond market, Ray said.
 
Rising inflows with insurance companies and mutual funds ensured that the supply was absorbed without any major impact on yields, traders said.
 
While the longer-tenor issues of SBI and RIL saw a large state-run insurance company corner a major part of the issues, shorter-duration papers have been lapped up by mutual funds.
 

Also Read

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Avoid speculating in long-duration funds, invest with 5-year plus horizon

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Small ticket personal loans remain a concern for industry: Incred Finance

Govt bond yields dip marginally tracking US peers, RBI policy stays key

Paytm expands loan distribution business, targets personal, merchant loans

CBIC issues 33,000 notices for GST return discrepancies in FY18, FY19

RBI's MPC meet begins amid expectations of status quo on interest rate

"The corporate bond yield curve is quite flat and mutual funds are tanking up on short-duration bonds at attractive levels," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO at Trust Mutual Fund.
Topics : bond market Debt Corporate fundraising Fundraising Bonds

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon