Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 2 points and 1 point in May 2025 to stand at 1305 and 1319 points, respectively

Retail Inflation

'The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for May 2025 were recorded at 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent, respectively', said the labour ministry.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent in May from 3.48 per cent and 3.53 per cent, respectively, in April this year, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Friday.

According to the data, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 2 points and 1 point in May 2025 to stand at 1305 and 1319 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1307 points and 1320 points in April 2025.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for May 2025 were recorded at 2.84 per cent and 2.97 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.00 per cent and 7.02 per cent in May 2024. The corresponding figures for April 2025 stood at 3.48 per cent for CPI-AL and 3.53 per cent for CPI-RL," said the labour ministry.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

'Front-loaded' repo rate cut meant to spur demand, show MPC meeting minutes

Sivasubramanian Ramann Chairman & MD, Sidbi

Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as PFRDA chairperson for five years

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee rises after three-day slide on likely FII inflows; ends at 86.59/$

PremiumMutual fund

Private sector firms continue to maintain high interest cover ratio

Indian Rupee

Rupee snaps three-day losing streak; opens 9 paise higher at 86.64/$

Topics : retail inflation farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon