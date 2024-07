Rupee trades flat at 83.53 against US dollar during early session

The US dollar index eased on Thursday after softer US inflation data raised hopes of rate cut by the US Fed by September. | Photo: Shutterstock

The rupee traded flat at 83.53 against the US currency in early trade on Friday amid firm crude oil prices and gains in domestic stocks.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.53 against the US dollar. The local unit moved in a tight range of 83.50 to 83.54 in morning deals.

The rupee was trading flat at 83.53 against the US dollar at 9:35 a.m.

Forex dealers said that the impact of firm crude oil prices was offset by overnight losses in the US dollar index and early gains in the domestic equity markets.

The US dollar index eased on Thursday after softer US inflation data raised hopes of rate cut by the US Fed by September.



Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 104.49.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.20 per cent higher at $85.60 per barrel.

Domestic equity markets were trading higher in early session on Friday. Benchmark Sensex climbed 226.11 points to 80,123.45 while broader Nifty was up 82.1 points to 24,398.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,137.01 crore, according to exchange data.