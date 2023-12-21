Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI to sign 200 mn euro LoC with EIB to support climate action projects

The loan document will become operational, subject to necessary approvals, it said.

SBI

Earlier this month, SBI signed a 70 million euro (about Rs 630 crore) LoC with German Development Bank KfW for promoting solar projects in the country.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will sign a 200 million euro (about Rs 1,800 crore) Line of Credit (LoC) with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for supporting climate action projects in the country.
The agreement will be signed on December 21 at the bank's IFSC Gift City Branch in Ahmedabad, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The loan document will become operational, subject to necessary approvals, it said.
Earlier this month, SBI signed a 70 million euro (about Rs 630 crore) LoC with German Development Bank KfW for promoting solar projects in the country.
The LoC is aimed at supporting Solar Photovoltaics (PV) projects in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EIB keen to extend 1 bn euro for green hydrogen, RE projects in India

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Investment funds managers face tougher rules on investor cash calls

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

Employer sponsored health insurance cost to rise 11% in 2024: Report

Sebi tweaks norms for online resolution of disputes in securities market

RBI predominantly net buyer of US Dollar over past decade in spot market

Topics : Climate Change sbi European Investment Bank India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon