Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI predominantly net buyer of US Dollar over past decade in spot market

In the current financial year, the central bank has net bought $1.7 trillion as of October

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past decade, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predominantly been a net buyer of dollars in the spot market, with only two instances of being a net seller in the financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23. In the current financial year, the central bank has continued to be a net buyer and has significantly contributed to the substantial growth of India's foreign exchange reserves, more than doubling compared to the levels observed in 2013. This allowed India to shed the previously associated "fragile five" label.

In the current financial year, the central bank has net bought $1.7 trillion as of October. India’s foreign exchange reserves were the fourth highest among major foreign exchange reserves holding countries, having increased by US$ 28.4 billion during 2023-24 so far.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The RBI has strongly refuted the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) report where they reclassified India's exchange rate regime from floating to a stabilised arrangement. The central bank has asserted on several occasions that its interventions in the foreign exchange market are solely aimed at curbing volatility rather than manipulating the exchange rate.

Notably, this stance comes after a challenging 2022, during which the Indian rupee experienced a 10 per cent depreciation against the US dollar. However, in 2023, the Indian currency has demonstrated remarkable stability.

“The governor was very clear in this matter, and the stance hasn't changed. The Reserve Bank's stated position is that they do not target any particular level. They just act to reduce volatility on either side. All of this is just active management by the Reserve Bank. I do not see what prompted the IMF to change its stance,” said Vikas Goel, Managing Director and CEO at PNB Gilts Ltd. “The IMF is saying that the intervention is more than that, it's just a matter of degree. At different points in time, the Reserve Bank's definition of what is volatile changes. When there is a great degree of uncertainty globally, then they would prefer less volatility. On the other hand, if there is stability globally, then they might tolerate much higher volatility. Reserve Bank's routine foreign exchange rate management policy is flexible and it is not a static policy,” he added.

The IMF reclassified India's exchange rate regime, shifting it from "floating" to a "stabilised arrangement" for the period between December 2022 and October 2023. This change is linked to perceived interventions by the RBI in the foreign exchange market, as the rupee exhibited a notably limited range against the US dollar. According to the IMF report, these interventions might have exceeded the required levels for addressing disorderly market conditions.

“There are two perspectives to consider in this matter. From a domestic policy standpoint, maintaining a relatively stable currency range makes sense, especially when combating inflation. India, with substantial reserves, utilised them effectively to manage potential depreciation pressures. This approach prevented the need for higher interest rates or an elevated repo rate, as currency depreciation often correlates with inflationary impacts. Given the domestic conditions and the actions taken by the RBI, there seems to be a justified rationale without any basis for criticism,” said Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank. “On the other hand, from the IMF's viewpoint, the expectation might lean towards a more freely fluctuating currency in various markets. A freely moving currency is often considered beneficial for trade relationships,” he added.

Also Read

RBI continues dollar-buying spree, accumulates $16 billion since Feb

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

India's foreign exchange reserves fall to near 2-month low of $595 billion

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Job shift: Blue-collar gigs on rise, workers' social security issues remain

UPI transactions surge 118% in semi-urban & rural stores, shows report

Gender budgeting in India: What does it mean and how it impacts policy

Inflation to ease to 4.6% in the first three quarters of 2024-25: RBI

Budgetary allocation to road ministry jumps to Rs 2.7 trillion in 2023-24


The Rupee displayed remarkable stability against the US Dollar in the current calendar year, marking the least volatility witnessed in over two decades. The local currency experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.5 per cent against the greenback. In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.2 per cent.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India US Dollar india forex reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon