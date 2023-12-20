Employer sponsored health insurance cost to rise 11% in 2024: Report

The Mercer Marsh Health Trends Report 2024 expects an 11 per cent growth in employer-sponsored health insurance cost in India in 2024 as compared to the expectation of 9.6 per cent in 2023. Globally, it is likely to increase to 12.3 per cent in 2024 versus 11.6 per cent expected in 2023.

The report is based on responses from 223 insurers across 58 countries, analysing the key trends which shape the future of employer-provided healthcare globally.

According to the report, plan improvements and delivering increasingly sought-after ailment and demography specific employee health benefits will be the key drivers in cost containment in the next year, with 57 per cent of insurers globally expecting employers to seek plan improvements instead of cost-cutting measures that will limit coverage.

Further, health systems are undergoing transformations with people moving to digital healthcare --- including tele/video consultations with doctors, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring among others. 70 per cent of the respondents expect using AI for first-line diagnosis and/or navigation to have a transformative impact on employer-sponsored health care over the next five years.

Further, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, diseases of the circulatory system, such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease are identified as the top three causes of rising claims frequency globally.

The research also finds that globally insurers are including the under-represented group with 31 per cent of them considering adding diagnosis, learning support or occupational therapy to support neurodiversity. Meanwhile, diversity and inclusion gaps continue to persist in India, especially for benefits relating to mental health, women’s health, and people with disabilities.

Prawal Kalita, Employee Benefits Leader, Marsh India, said, “Organisations in India are faced with mounting financial pressures associated with rising premiums. This is necessitating a renewed focus on balancing cost containment in the short term with the provision of high-quality benefits that support the needs of an evolving workforce and aid talent attraction and retention in the longer term,”

Kalita added, “By embracing outpatient primary healthcare and digital healthcare solutions, refreshing benefits strategies through flexible benefits programmes, and bridging coverage gaps, organisations in India can manage rising costs more effectively and pave the way for accessible and effective healthcare plans for all.”