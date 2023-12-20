Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Employer sponsored health insurance cost to rise 11% in 2024: Report

The report is based on responses from 223 insurers across 58 countries, analysing the key trends which shape the future of employer-provided healthcare globally

Health Insurance 1

Health Insurance 1

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mercer Marsh Health Trends Report 2024 expects an 11 per cent growth in employer-sponsored health insurance cost in India in 2024 as compared to the expectation of 9.6 per cent in 2023. Globally, it is likely to increase to 12.3 per cent in 2024 versus 11.6 per cent expected in 2023.

The report is based on responses from 223 insurers across 58 countries, analysing the key trends which shape the future of employer-provided healthcare globally.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the report, plan improvements and delivering increasingly sought-after ailment and demography specific employee health benefits will be the key drivers in cost containment in the next year, with 57 per cent of insurers globally expecting employers to seek plan improvements instead of cost-cutting measures that will limit coverage.

Further, health systems are undergoing transformations with people moving to digital healthcare --- including tele/video consultations with doctors, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring among others. 70 per cent of the respondents expect using AI for first-line diagnosis and/or navigation to have a transformative impact on employer-sponsored health care over the next five years.

Further, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, diseases of the circulatory system, such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease are identified as the top three causes of rising claims frequency globally.

The research also finds that globally insurers are including the under-represented group with 31 per cent of them considering adding diagnosis, learning support or occupational therapy to support neurodiversity. Meanwhile, diversity and inclusion gaps continue to persist in India, especially for benefits relating to mental health, women’s health, and people with disabilities.

Prawal Kalita, Employee Benefits Leader, Marsh India, said, “Organisations in India are faced with mounting financial pressures associated with rising premiums. This is necessitating a renewed focus on balancing cost containment in the short term with the provision of high-quality benefits that support the needs of an evolving workforce and aid talent attraction and retention in the longer term,”

Kalita added, “By embracing outpatient primary healthcare and digital healthcare solutions, refreshing benefits strategies through flexible benefits programmes, and bridging coverage gaps, organisations in India can manage rising costs more effectively and pave the way for accessible and effective healthcare plans for all.”

Also Read

Tata Power, Amazon India's most attractive employers in 2023: Randstad

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

Irdai mandates TP insurance to employees travelling in employer's vehicle

2 out of 3 informal employees expect life insurance from their employer

New tax norms favour employees living in employer accommodation

Sebi tweaks norms for online resolution of disputes in securities market

RBI predominantly net buyer of US Dollar over past decade in spot market

Shadow lenders decline after RBI tightened norms for investments by banks

Inflation to ease to 4.6% in the first three quarters of 2024-25: RBI

Only 18% digital loan borrowers understand data privacy rules: Study

Topics : Health Insurance employers Healthcare in India Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon