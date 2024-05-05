Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources

Sector is expected to grow further as credit demand grows, say senior executives

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins
Premium

The current boom in securitisation appears to suggest that NBFCs have managed to traverse the regulatory changes following the blowouts at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

Raghu Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Securitisation volumes in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) are back to their record highs of Rs 1.9 trillion, last seen in the two financial years before the pandemic. But a closer look at the numbers tells you that this is despite the fact that HDFC Ltd is no more in this market after merging with HDFC Bank. The housing finance company accounted for 23 per cent of the FY23 volumes of Rs 1.8 trillion; and adjusted for this, growth is 27 per cent. In FY24, issuance diversity in securitisations was up at 165 originators logging 1,100 transactions in FY24 from 160
Topics : money management NBFC Crisil HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon