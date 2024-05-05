Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources

Securitisation volumes in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) are back to their record highs of Rs 1.9 trillion, last seen in the two financial years before the pandemic. But a closer look at the numbers tells you that this is despite the fact that HDFC Ltd is no more in this market after merging with HDFC Bank. The housing finance company accounted for 23 per cent of the FY23 volumes of Rs 1.8 trillion; and adjusted for this, growth is 27 per cent. In FY24, issuance diversity in securitisations was up at 165 originators logging 1,100 transactions in FY24 from 160