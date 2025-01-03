Business Standard

Securitisation volumes top Rs 68,000 crore in Q3 FY25, says ICRA

Securitisation volumes top Rs 68,000 crore in Q3 FY25, says ICRA

Among banks, the majority comes from HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, which securitised nearly Rs 12,000 crore

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Driven by increased participation from banks, securitisation volumes have topped Rs 68,000 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), according to estimates by rating agency ICRA.
 
Out of Rs 68,000 crore, ICRA estimates that Rs 25,000 crore originates from private sector banks, while the remaining Rs 43,000 crore has been securitised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Of the total, roughly Rs 40,000 crore is through Pass Through Certificates (PTCs).
 
Among banks, the majority comes from HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, which securitised nearly Rs 12,000 crore via PTCs in Q3 FY25 compared to approximately Rs 9,000 crore in Q2 FY25.
 
 
“We estimate the securitisation volumes for Q3 FY25 at Rs 68,000 crore. The market volumes are being driven upwards this fiscal by a few private sector banks who have been using securitisation as a means to improve their credit-to-deposit ratio, given the relatively lower pace of deposit growth,” said Abhishek Dafria, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Structured Finance, ICRA.
 
Sequentially, the securitisation volume in Q3 FY25 is nearly flat compared to Rs 70,000 crore in Q2 FY25. However, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, it has jumped around 80 per cent from Rs 38,000 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
The sharp increase in volumes compared to the year-ago period is attributed to the entry of private sector banks into securitisation this financial year and the relatively subdued activity in Q3 FY24.
 
Dafria added, “NBFCs have seen relatively muted growth in disbursements, especially in unsecured asset classes such as microfinance and personal loans, due to industry headwinds. This has resulted in tepid securitisation volume growth for the quarter.”

