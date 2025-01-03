Business Standard

Home / Finance / News / UPI transactions continue upward trajectory, hit all-time high in Dec 2024

UPI transactions continue upward trajectory, hit all-time high in Dec 2024

For the full calendar year 2024, UPI-enabled platforms handled approximately 172 billion transactions, reflecting a 46 per cent annual increase

UPI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPI transactions reached an all-time high in December 2024, with the platform processing 16.73 billion transactions worth Rs 23.25 trillion, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). For the entire year of 2024, UPI handled approximately 172 billion transactions, reflecting a 46 per cent increase from the 118 billion transactions processed in 2023. The total transaction value for 2024 surged by 35 per cent, rising to Rs 247 trillion from Rs 183 trillion in 2023.   

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

