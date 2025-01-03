Business Standard

Neha Nagar launches first 'couple finance' course to ease financial stress

Neha Nagar launches first 'couple finance' course to ease financial stress

Poor financial management is at the heart of many relationship troubles in India. To address this, finance expert Neha Nagar's Couple Finance Course could help couples manage their finances better

Neha Nagar

Finance expert Neha Nagar has launched India’s first Couple Finance Course to help couples understand and manage their finances better

BS Web Team Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Financial problems are becoming a major reason for divorce in India. Studies show that around 40-50 per cent of divorces worldwide are linked to money-related issues, and India is no exception. Many couples struggle with handling their finances, whether it’s saving, spending, or poor communication about money. These problems don’t just create tension but also lead to emotional and financial stress, such as expensive alimony, debt, and long-term financial instability.
 
Statistics on financial stress in relationships
 
Here are some shocking statistics about how money problems affect couples in India:
 
* 60 per cent of Indian couples have regular fights over money
 
 
* 40 per cent of divorces in India are caused by financial stress, and this number is growing

* In high-profile divorces, alimony settlements can reach millions of rupees, creating major financial problems for both parties
  
How ‘money’ issues affect relationships
 
When financial strains in a family are left unaddressed, they lead to emotional rifts between couples. At first, financial disagreements may seem like minor issues with budgeting or saving. But, over time, they can escalate into larger problems, such as resentment and a breakdown in communication. If these problems continue, they can eventually lead to a breakup.
 
Money issues can also lead to stress and anxiety, affecting the overall well-being of both partners. The emotional burden of dealing with financial problems can make it even harder to resolve the issues.
  
Lack of financial knowledge among couples
 
Couples often lack the knowledge or skills to manage their money effectively. This can lead to poor financial decisions, like overspending or not saving enough for the future. With rising costs and inflation, couples may feel even more pressure to make ends meet. Without proper financial planning, these challenges can put a strain on their relationship, making it harder to stay connected.
  
Disagreements over spending and saving
 
Couples often disagree on how to handle money. One partner might want to save for the future, while the other prefers to spend on the present. These differences can lead to conflict, with both partners feeling misunderstood. If these issues aren’t resolved, they can cause lasting damage to the relationship.
  
Escalating issues with money management 
 
Financial issues in relationships are not just a minor problem; they can have serious long-term effects. If couples don’t learn how to manage their money together, it can lead to emotional exhaustion, insecurity, and even divorce. As the number of divorces caused by money problems increases, it’s clear that couples need help in managing their finances better.
  
Neha Nagar’s solution: Couple Finance Course 
 
Finance expert Neha Nagar has launched India’s first Couple Finance Course to help couples understand and manage their finances better. This course aims to provide couples with the tools they need to work together on budgeting, saving, and dealing with financial disagreements. The goal is to help couples avoid financial stress and build a stronger relationship through better money management.
 
Couples facing financial difficulties or looking to secure their future together can visit www.nehanagar.com to learn more about the course.

Topics : divorce Financial management money

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

