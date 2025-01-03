BCRC seeks RBI nod for five-day week, looks to attract skilled workforce

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval to implement a five-day week.

Making its case for a transition to a five-day week, BCRC said that since the inception of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJRDY) and related financial inclusion programmes, the business correspondent (BC) business has been operating seven days a week to meet the government’s vision of expanding banking services to underserved areas.

According to the just-released Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (FY24), in a decade of its existence, the number of beneficiaries under PMJDY has