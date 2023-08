Surplus liquidity in the banking system has fallen sharply, with short-term rates hardening after the new incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) norms took effect from August 12.

During its monetary policy review announcement on August 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) required all scheduled banks to maintain an I-CRR of 10 per cent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023, and July 28, 2023, effective from August 12.