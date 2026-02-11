SIDBI, NaBFID and HUDCO raise nearly ₹12,000 crore in bond market

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on Wednesday raised nearly Rs 12,000 crore from the debt capital markets against the planned Rs 13,500 crore, at tight rates, sources said.

Separately, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is scheduled to tap the market next week to raise Rs 7,000 crore through three-year bonds. The issue comprises a base size of Rs 2,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore. State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is also looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore this week through two tranches — one maturing in two years and the other in five years.

Market participants said that these issuances are coming after a relative pause in supply from such names, which appears to have supported healthy demand and attractive pricing levels. However, the market remains sensitive to supply. If issuance volumes exceed investor absorption capacity, pricing could come under pressure, making it more difficult for issuers to secure favourable yields, they said.

Fundraising through the corporate bond market has remained relatively subdued in FY26, as elevated yields, driven by persistent geopolitical tensions, have dampened issuer appetite. During the first nine months of 2025-26 (April–December period), funds raised through this route declined 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.76 trillion, compared with Rs 7.19 trillion in the year-ago period.

In calendar year 2025, corporate bond issuances stood at Rs 10.08 trillion, against Rs 10.09 trillion in 2024.

SIDBI today raised Rs 7,866 crore at a coupon rate of 7.22 per cent through bonds maturing in a little over three years. The bank had planned to raise Rs 8,000 crore, comprising a base issue of Rs 2,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 6,000 crore. NaBFID raised Rs 2,553.50 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent, against a planned issuance of Rs 4,000 crore. The planned amount included a base issue of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore.

Additionally, HUDCO raised Rs 1,442 crore through perpetual bonds at a coupon rate of 7.87 per cent. The corporation had planned to raise Rs 1,500 crore, comprising a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore, through perpetual bonds with a call option after 10 years.

Perpetual bonds are debt instruments that do not have a maturity date, meaning the issuer is not obligated to repay the principal while continuing to pay interest to investors indefinitely, unless the bonds are redeemed through a call option.

Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder, Rockfort Fincap, said high-quality issuers are continuing to access the bond market at competitive levels despite volatility and elevated central and state government bond yields. He said SIDBI’s fundraise indicated demand at the shorter end of the curve, while NaBFID achieved particularly fine pricing relative to corresponding SDL benchmarks on an annualised basis.

“In aggregate, Rs 11,861.50 crore was accepted against a notified Rs 13,500 crore, reflecting selective yet constructive demand. In the current environment, issuers need to remain in close dialogue — either directly with large institutional investors or through merchant bankers — to assess investment appetite before approaching the market,” he said, adding that timing and investor positioning have become critical factors.