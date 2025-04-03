Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Small transactions drive 7.8% drop in UPI payments' average ticket size

The ticket size for peer-to-peer UPI payments was recorded at ₹2,666 in H2 2024, down marginally by 2.8 per cent from ₹2,744 in H2 2023

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

The average transaction size on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stood at ₹1,396 in the second half of 2024 (H2 2024), marking a 7.8 per cent decline from ₹1,515 in H2 2023. This indicates that the real-time payments system was predominantly used for smaller transactions. 
The ticket size for peer-to-peer UPI payments was recorded at ₹2,666 in H2 2024, down marginally by 2.8 per cent from ₹2,744 in H2 2023, according to data from Worldline India. Similarly, average transaction size for peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions declined to ₹627 from ₹657 during the same period. 
“This fall in P2M ATS is a
