Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Softy ice cream mix not dairy produce, attracts 18% GST, rules AAR

Softy ice cream mix not dairy produce, attracts 18% GST, rules AAR

The Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) observed that each ingredient has a specific role to make the soft serve smooth and creamy in texture

GST

'Vanilla Mix'-- dried softy ice cream mix (low fat) in vanilla flavour will attract 18 per cent GST. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Softy ice cream mix in vanilla flavour is not a dairy product and will attract 18 per cent GST, Rajasthan bench of Authority of Advance Ruling has said.

VRB Consumer Products Pvt Ltd had approached the AAR on the taxability of vanilla mix in powder form which will have 61.2 per cent sugar, 34 per cent milk solids (skimmed milk powder) and 4.8 per cent of other ingredients, including flavouring substances and salt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) observed that each ingredient has a specific role to make the soft serve smooth and creamy in texture. Further, it is also conclusive that not only that contents of the product, but also the processing done in the soft serve machine also play a vital role in giving smooth and creamy texture characteristic of soft serves.

 

As per GST law, food preparations subjected to further processing for human consumption attract 18 per cent tax. Also preparations consisting of milk powder, sugar and any other added ingredients, powder for table cream, jellies, ice cream and similar preparations, also attract 18 per cent GST.

"It is also evident that the product in question cannot be termed as a dairy produce," the AAR said.

Thus, the product 'Vanilla Mix'-- dried softy ice cream mix (low fat) in vanilla flavour will attract 18 per cent GST.

More From This Section

Navi Finserv

Navi Finserv cancels Rs 100 cr bond issuance plan after RBI action

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August, shows bulletin

Bonds

Sovereign bond yields end higher as sentiment cautious after RBI comments

360 one wealth

Bain-Backed 360 One's Co-CEO Taparia to depart amid wealth management boom

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slips to record closing low on outflows, avoids sharper losses

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan, said the ruling emphasised that the product's major ingredient is sugar, not milk solids, making it a processed food preparation rather than a dairy-based product.

"The classification was influenced by the product's intended use in soft serve machines and its additional ingredients like stabilizers and flavoring agents. This decision underscores the significance of dominant ingredients and manufacturing processes in determining GST classification," Mohan added.

AKM Global, Partner-Tax, Sandeep Sehgal said this ruling stands in contrast to the Supreme Court's decision in Amrit Foods, where the court classified 'milk shake mix' and 'soft serve mix' for institutional sales as "dairy produce" under Chapter sub-heading 0404.90. "The divergence between these rulings underscores the complexities businesses face when classifying products for GST purposes, highlighting the importance of ingredient composition and product usage in determining tax liability," Sehgal added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tiramisu

Creator of Tiramisu, Roberto Linguanotto, passes away at the age of 81

Naturals Ice Cream

Centipede in ice-cream ordered online, claims Noida woman; probe launched

ice cream

Doctor finds piece of human thumb in frozen dessert he ordered online

swiggy

Why the failed delivery of Rs 187 ice cream, cost Swiggy more than Rs 5,000

Private banks' net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income.

Private banks see elevated slippages from unsecured loans in Q2FY25

Topics : Ice Cream Ice cream industry GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon