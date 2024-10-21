Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August, shows bulletin

RBI sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August, shows bulletin

The RBI said it purchased $16.14 billion and sold $22.64 billion in the spot forex market in August

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $6.49 billion, on a net basis, in the spot foreign exchange market in August, according to data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin.
 
In July, it had bought a net of $6.93 billion in the spot market.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The RBI said it purchased $16.14 billion and sold $22.64 billion in the spot forex market in August.
 
While most Asian currencies rallied between 2% to 6% in August, the rupee weakened 0.2% to log its second consecutive monthly decline.
 
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility.
 
The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sales stood at $18.98 billion as of end-August, compared with a net sales of $9.1 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.
 

More From This Section

Bonds

Sovereign bond yields end higher as sentiment cautious after RBI comments

360 one wealth

Bain-Backed 360 One's Co-CEO Taparia to depart amid wealth management boom

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slips to record closing low on outflows, avoids sharper losses

Statistics

Karnataka registered a robust 10.2% GSDP growth in 2023-24: MoSPI

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed

President Muizzu introduces UPI payment service to boost Maldivian economy

The currency settled at 84.0725 to the dollar on Monday.

Also Read

Navi Finserv

Navi Finserv cancels Rs 100 cr bond issuance plan after RBI action

PremiumRupee

Why has RBI again cautioned NBFCs not to cross regulatory redlines

PremiumNBFC PCA

RBI walks the talk: NBFCs should cut usurious interest rates, high fees now

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

RBI lifts lending restrictions from JM Financial's non-banking unit

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance's stock tumbles 14% on RBI action against subsidiary

Topics : RBI Indian Economy Forex Forex reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon