Stanchart to continue focus on wealth management in India: Senior executive

Standard Chartered Bank is present in 42 countries and India is its fifth largest market in terms of revenue | File image | Photo: Bloomberg

Standard Chartered’s India strategy will focus on wealth management while its "core business" of credit cards avoids competition with the country’s private banks, said a senior executive of the British lender.

“Our focus on wealth management and affluent clients are central to our existence. We are strong in these areas and we want to grow in these areas. We cannot compete with the might of private banks in mass market business,” said Kusal Roy, head - consumer, private and business banking, Standard Chartered Bank , India.

“We have doubled revenues from the wealth management and affluent business in four