Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Group seeks regulatory approval to avoid listing NBFC, says report

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised regulations in October 2021 require that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) list their shares within three years

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group

In order to adhere to this regulation, Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group has sought a waiver from the central bank in order to avoid listing its holding company and non-banking finance firm, Tata Sons, television channel ET Now reported, citing agencies, on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised regulations in October 2021 require that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) list their shares within three years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In order to adhere to this regulation, Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata group NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon