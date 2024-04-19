Tata Group seeks regulatory approval to avoid listing NBFC, says report

In order to adhere to this regulation, Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025. Photo: Bloomberg

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group has sought a waiver from the central bank in order to avoid listing its holding company and non-banking finance firm, Tata Sons, television channel ET Now reported, citing agencies, on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised regulations in October 2021 require that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) list their shares within three years.

In order to adhere to this regulation, Tata Sons must be listed on or before September 2025.