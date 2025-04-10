The sector that didn't flinch: BFSI shines as markets face turbulence

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stocks have quietly emerged as unexpected winners amid the recent market turmoil. Over the past six months, leading banks, non-bank lenders, and insurers have outpaced the broader market.

The Nifty Financial Services index has slipped just 3 per cent since the end of September 2024. Over the same period, the Nifty Bank index is down 6.9 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index has declined 7.6 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty 50 has dropped 13.2 per cent.

BFSI is the only sector to have consistently outperformed the broader market over this period.