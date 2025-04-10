Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / The sector that didn't flinch: BFSI shines as markets face turbulence

Here are 10 stocks across different segments of the BFSI universe that have held up well in the past six months - and may have more room to run

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna Kant Mumbai
10 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stocks have quietly emerged as unexpected winners amid the recent market turmoil. Over the past six months, leading banks, non-bank lenders, and insurers have outpaced the broader market. 
The Nifty Financial Services index has slipped just 3 per cent since the end of September 2024. Over the same period, the Nifty Bank index is down 6.9 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index has declined 7.6 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty 50 has dropped 13.2 per cent. 
BFSI is the only sector to have consistently outperformed the broader market over this period.
Topics : BFSI finance sector

