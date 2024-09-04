Business Standard
To boost capex, FinMin relaxes norms for expenditure exceeding Rs 500 cr

To boost capex, FinMin relaxes norms for expenditure exceeding Rs 500 cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget proposed to raise the capital expenditure target by 11.1 per cent to record Rs 11.11 trillion for 2024-25

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

The relaxation permitted is subject to strict compliance by all ministries and departments. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry has relaxed norms for expenditure exceeding Rs 500 crore to accelerate capex (capital expenditure) that is pegged at Rs 11.11 trillion for the current fiscal.
This will give a push to government spending which suffered a slowdown for a couple of months due to general elections.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget proposed to raise the capital expenditure target by 11.1 per cent to record Rs 11.11 trillion for 2024-25.
To provide requisite operational flexibility in the execution of the Budget, it has been decided to relax rules for big releases above Rs 500 crore for all items of expenditure in the current financial year, an office memorandum dated September 2, 2024, said.
The relaxation permitted is subject to strict compliance by all ministries and departments, it said.
All expenditures should be in compliance of the guidelines of the Single Nodal Agency (SNA)/Central Nodal Agency (CNA) and Monthly Expenditure Plan (MEP) and Quarterly Expenditure Plan (QEP) ceiling prepared by ministries for both scheme and non-scheme expenditure, it said.

Earlier, according to a May 2022 memorandum, the release of amounts ranging between Rs 500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore had to be prepared to enable tracking of expenditure and cash flow.
The range of dates for such releases may be kept between the 21st and 25th of a month to take advantage of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) inflows.
Similarly, bulk expenditure items of over Rs 2,000 crore in value were to be timed during the second fortnight in the last month of the quarter to avail of direct tax receipts inflow. Now, these conditions will not exist.
Financial Advisers would review and freeze the timing of the receipts of dividends of various other non-tax receipts of their respective ministry and department, it said.
The dividend payments and buyback considerations would be targeted in the H1 part of the financial year, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Capex spending in India Capex

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

