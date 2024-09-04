Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

The scheme, which provides exporters interest benefits, ended on August 31. In June, it was extended for two months

Shipping, trade, import, export

Exporters get subsidies under the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has extended the interest equalisation scheme on pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit for one more month till September 30 to promote the country's outbound shipments.
The scheme, which provides exporters interest benefits, ended on August 31. In June, it was extended for two months.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Trade and industry is hereby informed that the Interest Equalization Scheme for Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit, which had earlier been extended up to August 31 as a fund limited scheme, has been further extended for one month i.e., up to September 30, 2024."

It said, however, this extension is applicable only for MSME manufacturing exporters.
On December 8, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved an additional allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for the continuation of the scheme up to June 30.
The scheme helps exporters from identified sectors and all MSME manufacturer exporters to avail of rupee export credit at competitive rates at a time when the global economy is facing headwinds.
Exporters get subsidies under the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit.

More From This Section

Bank fraud

Banks to maintain real-time fraud list, more than 3,000 entities listed

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade today

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

A 'unified lending interface' carries great potential, but is also risky

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Banking system liquidity improves to 1-month high on back of govt spending

Ajay Seth

FinMin to develop climate finance taxonomy in 6-10 months: DEA secy

The additional outlay of Rs 2,500 crore, over and above the current outlay of Rs 9,538 crore under the scheme, was made available to bridge the funding gap to continue the plan up to June 2024.
The scheme was started on April 1, 2015, and was initially valid for five years up to March 31, 2020. It has been continued thereafter, including a one-year extension during Covid-19, and with further extensions and fund allocations.
The scheme is fund-limited, and benefits to individual exporters are capped at Rs 10 crore per annum per IEC (Import Export Code).
After remaining in the positive zone for three months, India's exports contracted 1.5 per cent to $33.98 billion in July, while the trade deficit widened to $23.5 billion.
Exports during April-July this fiscal year surged 4.15 per cent to $144.12 billion, and imports grew 7.57 per cent to $229.7 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumWith exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

export import trade

Commerce min caps interest equalisation at Rs 1.66 cr per IEC for Jul-Aug

trade export import

Exporters urge government to extend interest equalisation scheme

Trade, trade deals

Comm ministry may seek extension of interest equalisation for exporters

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE: 'Emergency' to miss Sept 6 release after HC refuses to direct film body to issue certificate

Topics : Interest equalisation scheme exporters Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon