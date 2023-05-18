close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Travelling abroad? Limit personal expenses to $250K on intnl credit cards

Any expense above this ceiling will require RBI's permission

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Credit card

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Those travelling abroad will have to limit their personal expenses to $250,000 through international credit cards from now on. Any expense above this limit will require the permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
There was no such limit earlier on these expenses.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the finance ministry has modified the relevant Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rule in this regard.
Earlier, Rule 7 provided exemption from the limit to personal expenses through international credit cards when travelling abroad.

Now, foreign exchange spending on personal expenses, gifts, medical treatment etc will be subject to a ceiling of $250,000, beyond which the RBI’s approval will be required.
"This will impose restrictions on foreign travel expenses when an individual is abroad. It is aimed at the security of such expenses and conservation of forex reserves," said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India.

Also Read

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

HDFC Bank revises credit card rewards points programme for customers

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

Credit card expenditure in forex to come under RBI's remittance scheme

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

Irdai relaxes norms for surety bonds to expand market for such products

Topics : Credit Card credit score RBI Indians travelling abroad

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

startups
3 min read

Irdai forms task force to facilitate ease of doing KYC using Aadhaar

IRDAI
1 min read

Credit card expenditure in forex to come under RBI's remittance scheme

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
3 min read
Premium

Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

Mutual fund, MF
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read
Premium

Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

Mutual fund, MF
3 min read

Credit card expenditure in forex to come under RBI's remittance scheme

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
3 min read

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

startups
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon