Outward remittance under LSR dips 28% to $1.92 bn in Oct, shows RBI data

under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) liberalised scheme (LRS) dipped 28 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in October to $1.92 billion, which is generally the festive month, latest data showed.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, it was up 23 per cent compared to $1.56 billion remitted by in October 2021, according to the data released by the in its December bulletin.

International contributed over $970 million or 50 per cent of $1.92 billion remitted by in October. Compared to the same period last year, spending on international more than doubled this year in October. Last year, international was marred by Covid-related restrictions all over the world, but it slowly picked up towards the latter part of the year.

After international travel, spent most on maintenance of close relatives, followed by . According to the data, Indians remitted $280.67 million on maintenance of close relatives, $217.87 million for overseas education, and $208.11 million for gifts in October.

According to LRS, which was introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and micro economic conditions.

In FY23 so far (till October), Indians have remitted around $16 billion in under the scheme. Outflows under this scheme may touch an all-time high at the end of this financial year, aided by the rise in international travel.

In FY22, outflows under the LRS scheme at $19.61 billion hit an all-time high, aided by and international travel. In FY21, were badly hit as the pandemic-related restrictions shut down international travel for a long period of time. In FY21, under the scheme, India’s remittances stood at $12.68 billion, down 32.38 per cent from FY20, where remittances under LRS were $18.76 billion.