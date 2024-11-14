Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / UCBs must strengthen liquidation process to secure depositors: RBI

UCBs must strengthen liquidation process to secure depositors: RBI

Registrars of cooperative societies from various states participated in the conference which was attended by RBI and central government officials

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Urban cooperative banks (UCBs) should improve the liquidation process in order to protect the interest of depositors, a senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said.
 
During a conference for Registrars of Cooperative Societies in New Delhi on Thursday, RBI’s deputy governor Swaminathan J said while financial indicators for UCBs have improved, there was room for growth in business, asset quality, and liquidity.
 
“He emphasised the need for UCBs to evolve digitally, addressing IT and cybersecurity gaps, and highlighted the importance of improving the liquidation process to protect depositors' interests,” RBI said in a press release.
 
Registrars of cooperative societies from various states participated in the conference which was attended by RBI and central government officials.
 
 
Another Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao stressed that governance and risk management challenges could hinder effective management and urged stronger collaboration between the Registrar of Co-operative Societies and RBI to enforce governance standards, resolve weak banks, and streamline compliance.
 
He highlighted cooperative banks’ crucial role in financial inclusion, especially in rural areas, by serving marginalised communities.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal

Food prices in rate-setting flawed; RBI should cut rates for growth: Goyal

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

Bank deposit growth may struggle to keep pace with credit momentum: S&P

NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Apprehension of audit concentration is not justified: NFRA Chairperson

Arvind Panagariya

Local rural bodies should raise their own resources, says Arvind Panagariya

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee stumbles 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar

 
Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Additional Secretary and CRCS proposed forming a stakeholder team to draft a model bylaws and a framework to support weaker cooperative banks and highlighted the need for training liquidators.
 
Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary acknowledged the RBI’s efforts in strengthening the cooperative sector and emphasised the importance of supporting the umbrella organisation to enhance cooperative banks, particularly in technology, the RBI press release said.
   

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Deposit-credit growth almost at par during November 1 fortnight: RBI data

BS BFSI

BFSI Summit: 'Service key to mobilising deposits, not just interest rates'

SBI Chairman C S Setty at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

'All focus on deposit mobilisation': SBI Chair CS Setty at BS BFSI Summit

PremiumThe slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

When deposits become 'assets' of banks: Innovation needed beyond high rates

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

Bank deposit growth moderates to 11.8% in early October: RBI data

Topics : Deposits in banks liquidation finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon