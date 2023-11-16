Sensex (0.69%)
66126.37 + 450.44
Nifty (0.64%)
19802.15 + 126.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.83%)
6456.55 + 53.45
Nifty Midcap (0.46%)
41596.35 + 191.50
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44325.50 + 123.80
Heatmap

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after technical glitch

The state-owned bank is yet to clarify whether this technical glitch was due to human error or a hacking attempt

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UCO Bank on Thursday said the bank has retained or recovered Rs 649 crore or 79 per cent of the amount erroneously credited to some accounts of the bank via Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).
By taking various proactive steps, the bank blocked the recipients' accounts and has been able to recover Rs 649 crore out of Rs 820 crore which is about 79 per cent of the amount, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The state-owned bank is yet to clarify whether this technical glitch was due to human error or a hacking attempt.
It is to be noted that the IMPS platform is operated by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
The bank has initiated requisite actions to recover the balance amount of Rs 171 crore, it said, adding, the matter has also been reported to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action.
Uco Bank shares dropped by 1.1 per cent to Rs 39.39 on BSE in afternoon trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

Uco Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

Technical snag hits UCO Bank's IMPS; impact yet to be ascertained

India has potential to do 100 billion UPI transactions a month: NPCI CEO

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Microfinance sector lent Rs 3.48 trn in FY23, NBFC-MFI topped: Report

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

Technical snag hits UCO Bank's IMPS; impact yet to be ascertained

Rupee appreciates 32 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : UCO Bank Banking banking apps

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS Semi Final Playing 11World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon