UPI payments failing amid server outages; NPCI working with banks

The real-time payments system UPI is experiencing an outage as multiple bank servers are down, according to people aware of the development.

"Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as a few of the banks are experiencing some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine, and we are working with these banks to ensure a quick resolution," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated in a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Users raised their complaints on social media platforms, stating their payments could not go through on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"Has the UPI payment systems started, since evening there are problems," a user posted.

Meanwhile, a source mentioned that banks facing issues are reviving their servers to enable services.

"There was no problem with UPI or NPCI in this case. Some major banks are currently facing outages. That said, banks are bringing systems back up as we speak," a person in the know stated.

The names of the major banks were not immediately known.

The disruption in services comes amid the development of shifting UPI settlements from Paytm Payments Bank to other banks.

UPI transactions reached a new high in value in January by touching Rs 18.41 trillion, up marginally by 1 per cent from Rs 18.23 trillion in December. Transactions increased by 1.5 per cent to 12.20 billion, compared to 12.02 billion in December.

In November, the value was recorded at Rs 17.4 trillion with 11.4 billion transactions. According to data shared by the NPCI, January numbers were 52 per cent higher in volume and 42 per cent higher in value compared to the same month in the last financial year.