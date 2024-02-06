Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Retail loan origination moderates in Q2 as lenders tighten credit flow

The CMI is a comprehensive measure of data to analyse changes in credit market health, categorized under four pillars: demand, supply, consumer behaviour, and performance

Rupee, retail loan

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail loan growth, especially originations, showed moderation on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in the quarter ended September 2023 as lenders tightened the flow of money to segments like credit cards and personal loans, which showed a rise in delinquencies, according to CIBIL’s Credit Market Indicator (CMI) report.

The growth in origination in personal loans declined to 28 per cent in September 2023 from 72 per cent a year ago, and for credit cards, it dipped to five per cent from 74 per cent. For housing, it declined to zero per cent from 13 per cent a year ago. Loan origination is the process by which lenders assess and clear borrower applications for different kinds of loans.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The share of new-to-credit (NTC) consumers in originations also dropped from 17 per cent in the quarter ending September 2022 to 14 per cent in the quarter ended September 2023. The decline in origination volumes for new-to-credit consumers is detrimental to the development of consumer segments youth, women, and consumers in the semi-urban and rural geographies typically make up a larger share of first-time credit seekers.

The increased access to credit opportunities has a direct correlation to improvement in the quality of life and financial empowerment of these consumers, who are the drivers of the country’s economic engine, the credit information bureau said.

CIBIL Credit Market Indicator (CMI)* report showed that the reading for September 2023 was 103, which was four points higher than September 2022 and continues the rising trend from a low of 88 in September 2021.

Rajesh Kumar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive, TransUnion CIBIL, said: “The latest CMI indicates continued stability in the Indian consumer credit market, as credit institutions aligned and responded effectively to the market trends over the last year. This stability now provides a strong bedrock for driving balanced and sustained credit growth across products.

The CMI is a comprehensive measure of data to analyse changes in credit market health, categorized under four pillars: demand, supply, consumer behaviour, and performance.

Also Read

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

Credit card defaults rise by Rs 951 cr: What happens when you default

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

FY24 supplementary grants: Big cash flow unlikely this winter session

Sensex, Nifty in a downward spiral. Are the markets in an oversold zone?

Govt expects $1.8 billion in dividends from state-run banks in FY25

India to remain on alert for 'hot money' after bond index inclusion

RBI likely to hold rates for a sixth straight meet; statement in focus

RBI allows HDFC Bank group to buy up to 9.5% stake in ICICI Bank, 5 others

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar, officials meet RBI to discuss regulatory concerns


Intensive monitoring of portfolios, while also finding and funding the lower-risk consumers who deserve financial opportunities for fulfilling their aspirations, can set India’s credit industry on the path for long-term growth," he added.


Topics : CIBIL Retail loan growth Credit issue credit market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon