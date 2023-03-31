close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Rate on National Savings Certificate steeply raised by 70 bps, PPF kept unchanged

Interest rate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are most attractive in small-savings basket

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

ICICI to double wealth bankers, boost assets to $60 billion in 2 yrs

Rupee appreciates by 24 paise to 82.10 against US dollar on FII flows

Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017-20: RBI panel report

The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
The government on Friday jacked up interest rates on most small saving schemes for the April
Topics : PPF | National Savings Certificate | Interest Rates

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Better rated firms moving to bond mkt, says RBI report
2 min read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Interest rate
4 min read
Premium

Gold, debt funds, insurance: What to do with your investments in FY24

financial year, financial planning
6 min read

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

Bank, Banking, PSBs
2 min read
Premium

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

IRDAI
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

From insurance policies to MFs, here are the new tax rules from April 1

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

foreign inflows
1 min read
Premium

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

IRDAI
6 min read
Premium

Minding your language: How to use editing tools for better writing

Editing tools
5 min read

Rupee appreciates by 24 paise to 82.10 against US dollar on FII flows

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon