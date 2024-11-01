UPI transactions scale new highs in October amid festive season surge

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions set a new record in October, achieving the highest figures to date in both value and volume, reaching Rs 23.5 trillion and 16.58 billion transactions, respectively.
This marks the first time UPI transactions crossed Rs 23 trillion in value and 16 billion in volume since UPI became operational in April 2016. The previous peaks were 15.04 billion in volume in September and Rs 20.64 trillion in value in July. Data from recent months indicates that the growth in UPI transactions is primarily driven by Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions, spurred by the festive season in October.
October saw a 10 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 14 per cent rise in value compared to September’s Rs 20.64 trillion. In August, volume was 14.96 billion and value stood at Rs 20.61 trillion, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
Daily transaction numbers in October exceeded 535 million in volume and Rs 75,801 crore in value, compared to 501 million in volume and Rs 68,800 crore in September. UPI transaction volume recorded a 45 per cent year-on-year increase in October, with a 37 per cent year-on-year rise in value.
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions also rose by 9 per cent in volume to 467 million in October, up from 430 million in September. In value terms, IMPS transactions grew by 11 per cent, from Rs 5.65 trillion in September to Rs 6.29 trillion in October. August figures were 453 million in volume and Rs 5.78 trillion in value. October figures represented a 5 per cent drop in volume but a 17 per cent rise in value compared to the same month last year.
FASTag transactions increased by 8 per cent in October to 345 million in volume, up from 318 million in September. In value terms, they rose to Rs 6,115 crore from Rs 5,620 crore in September. August’s FASTag volume was 329 million, with a value of Rs 5,611 crore. October's figures reflect an 8 per cent rise in volume and a 10 per cent increase in value compared to October 2023.
Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions rose to 126 million in October, up 26 per cent from 100 million in September. The value also increased by 35 per cent, reaching Rs 32,493 crore in October, up from Rs 24,143 crore in September. In August, AePS value was Rs 24,676 crore. The segment posted a 26 per cent growth in volume and a 25 per cent increase in value compared to October 2023.