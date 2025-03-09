Waiting for a fair wind: Shadow bank risks persist despite RBI relief

Towards the end of February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restored the risk weighting on banks loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs; including to microfinance institutions, or MFIs) to 100 — back to its November 2023 position — from 125. It is only a partial relief though.

“Higher risk weighting on unsecured lending continues to be in place while the same on bank funding to NBFCs has been done away with. This is a positive step by RBI,” says Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO),

Tata Capital.

In effect, the banking regulator has only partly restored