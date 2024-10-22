Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 48% of equity MFs outperform benchmarks in Sept 2024, small-cap funds lead

48% of equity MFs outperform benchmarks in Sept 2024, small-cap funds lead

In total, out of 284 equity mutual funds analyzed, 137 (or 48%) outperformed their respective benchmarks in September 2024.

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly half of equity mutual funds outperformed their benchmarks in September 2024, revealed a new report by Prabhudas Lilaldhar Wealth Management.

Findings

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The study, which analyzed 287 open-ended equity diversified funds, found that 48% of these funds exceeded their respective benchmarks during September. This means that 137 funds delivered better returns than expected, a notable achievement for investors looking for growth.

Among the different types of equity funds, small cap funds stood out as the best performers. In this category,  75% of the funds outperformed their benchmarks.

It was followed by schemes of Mid Cap Funds and Flexi Cap Fund which outperformed their respective benchmarks by 66% and 51%, respectively during September 2024.
 

Value Contra Div. Yield Funds were the least performing fund category with only 19% of funds outperforming the benchmark.

More From This Section

germany, berlin

Germany to offer 90,000 skilled visas for Indians each year amid crisis

NPS, Pension

NPS account: Why you should make regular contributions, keep it active

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 648 invitations issued in province-specific draw

mutual funds

What are investors betting on? MF flows into consumption funds at 4-yr high

Oberoi Realty

Rs 4 cr Thane flats: Oberoi Realty sells homes worth Rs 1348 cr in 3 days


Growth in Assets
The report also highlighted a growth in the assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds. AUM rose by 3.10%, increasing from Rs 25,64,069 crore in August 2024 to Rs 26,43,291 crore in September 2024. This growth suggests that more investors are putting their money into equity mutual funds, likely driven by the favorable performance of these funds.

"Investors are advised to stick to their SIP investments and keep a long-term focus. SIPs over the past 3-years have yielded a return in excess of 15% p.a. on an average for the top quartile equity funds," said Pankaj Shrestha Head - Investment Services at PL Capital. 

In the report, different categories of mutual funds are analyzed based on their performance against relevant benchmarks. 

No. of Schemes Outperforming The Benchmark
mfcategoryonedlsf

1. Multicap Funds (50:25:25 - TRI)

Total Funds: 26
Funds Outperforming: 13
Percentage Outperforming: 50%

Multicap funds invest in large, mid, and small-cap stocks. Out of 26 funds, half (13) performed better than their benchmark index.

2. Flexi Cap Funds (NIFTY 500 - TRI)
Total Funds: 39
Funds Outperforming: 20
Percentage Outperforming: 51%
 Flexi cap funds can adjust their investment across different market caps. More than half of these funds (20 out of 39) outperformed the NIFTY 500 index.

3. Mid Cap Funds (Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI)
Total Funds: 29
Funds Outperforming: 19
Percentage Outperforming: 66%
 Mid cap funds focus on mid-sized companies. At least 66% of these funds beat their benchmark index.

4. Small Cap Funds (Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI)
Total Funds: 28
Funds Outperforming: 21
Percentage Outperforming: 75%
 Small cap funds invest in smaller companies. 75% of these funds performed better than their benchmark.

5. Focused Funds (NIFTY 500 - TRI)
Total Funds: 28
Funds Outperforming: 14
Percentage Outperforming: 50%
 Focused funds invest in a limited number of stocks, often leading to higher risks and potential rewards. Half of these funds outperformed their benchmark.

6. Value and Dividend Yield Funds (NIFTY 500 - TRI)
Total Funds: 32
Funds Outperforming: 6
Percentage Outperforming: 19%
 Value funds look for undervalued stocks, while dividend yield funds focus on stocks that pay dividends. Only 19% of these funds beat their benchmark.

7. Equity Linked Savings Schemes (NIFTY 500 - TRI)
Total Funds: 41
Funds Outperforming: 18
Percentage Outperforming: 44%
 These schemes provide tax benefits to investors. Less than half (44%) performed better than their benchmark.


Also Read

mutual funds

MF trends: Sectoral most in demand, hybrid funds' AUM touches Rs 10 trillion

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Debt funds lose Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Sept 2024: What should investors do?

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Betting on private banks: What mutual funds bought and sold in Sept 2024

mutual funds, investors

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

Dussehra

Dussehra 2024: Defeat Your Financial Ravana with the Power of SIPs

Topics : SIP Mutual funds Investing in mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon